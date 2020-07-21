Sunday 24 November 2024

CNS milestone with glioblastoma drug shown to cross blood brain barrier

Biotechnology
21 July 2020
cns_large

Houston, USA-based CNS Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: CNSP) has lined up both American and European manufacturers for berubicin, its lead drug candidate for the treatment of glioma brain tumors.

USA-based Pharmaceutics International and Italian BSP Pharmaceuticals have been brought in as part of a dual-track drug product manufacturing strategy in order to mitigate both COVID-19 related risks, as well as to diversify its supply chain and reduce the risk that inefficiencies could impact the company's clinical timeline.

Upcoming trials

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
BMS says CheckMate -548 trial of Opdivo in glioblastoma will not meet goal
24 December 2020
Pharmaceutical
Antibody-drug conjugate falls in late stage testing in glioblastoma
17 May 2019
Biotechnology
CNS Pharma acquires global rights for brain cancer drug
20 November 2019
Biotechnology
Vigeo Therapeutics updates on lead asset VT1021
21 September 2021


More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze