Sunday 24 November 2024

BMS says CheckMate -548 trial of Opdivo in glioblastoma will not meet goal

Biotechnology
24 December 2020
opdivo__bristol-myers_large-1-

US pharma major Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) yesterday announced a disappointing update on its CheckMate -548, a Phase III trial evaluating the addition of Opdivo (nivolumab) to the current standard of care (temozolomide and radiation therapy) versus placebo plus the standard of care in patients with newly diagnosed glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) with O6-methylguanine-DNA methyltransferase (MGMT) promoter methylation following surgical resection of the tumor.

Following a routine review of the study by an independent data monitoring committee (DMC), BMS was informed that, based on the number of events to date, the study will not meet its primary endpoint of overall survival in patients with no baseline corticosteroid use or in the overall randomized population. The DMC indicated there were no safety concerns observed in patients treated with Opdivo that warranted stopping the study.

Based on the recommendation of the DMC, investigators will be unblinded to the treatment assignments of patients enrolled in the study. Patients will be counselled on their treatment options, and those currently deriving benefit from Opdivo are permitted to continue treatment if agreed to with their physician.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Antibody-drug conjugate falls in late stage testing in glioblastoma
17 May 2019
Biotechnology
Bristol-Myers' Phase III CheckMate -498 study misses goal in glioblastoma
9 May 2019
Pharmaceutical
BMS' AML drug Onureg gets push with NEJM publication
5 January 2021
Biotechnology
FDA accepts two sBLA filings for Opdivo in upper GI cancers
20 January 2021


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze