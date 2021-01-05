BMS' AML drug Onureg gets push with NEJM publication

Onureg (azacytidine tablets), the Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) drug approved in the USA last year for the continued treatment of patients in first complete remission with acute myeloid leukemia (AML), has been given an airing in the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM).
Data has been published in the NEJM from the Phase III QUAZAR AML-001 study, which showed Onureg doubled relapse-free survival versus placebo in patients with AML in the maintenance setting.
AML is one of the most common acute leukemias in adults. While most patients achieve remission following initial treatment, approximately 50% will relapse within one year. More options that prolong overall survival and reduce the risk of relapse are needed for those living with this aggressive and persistent blood cancer.
