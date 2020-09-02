FDA approves Onureg for AML

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Onureg (azacitidine 300mg tablets, CC-486) for the continued treatment of adult patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML), US pharma major Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) announced yesterday
The positive news follows a disappointment for BMS last month for its drug Idhifa (enasidenib), which failed in a Phase III IDHENTIFY trial in relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML).
The oral azacitidine (CC-486) formulation was developed by Celgene, the $74 billion acquisition of which BMS completed late last year.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze