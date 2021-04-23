Sunday 24 November 2024

New medicines recommended for approval by EMA's CHMP

Biotechnology
23 April 2021
ema_building-credit_rob_acket

The European Medicines Agency’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human US (CHMP) recommended eight medicines for approval at its April 2021 meeting, five of which were novel drugs.

A final decision regarding the approvals is announced by the European Commission, which usually takes two to three months.

The Committee gave a positive opinion for Swiss pharma giant Roche’s (ROG: SIX) Enspryng (satralizumab) for the treatment of neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorders (NMOSD) in patients from 12 years of age who are anti-aquaporin-4 IgG (AQP4-IgG) seropositive. AQP4-IgG are present in around 70%-80% of people with NMOSD, who tend to experience a more severe disease course.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
FDA backs Genentech's Enspryng for neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder
15 August 2020
Biotechnology
LEO Pharma trusting in R&D to deliver on leadership aims
25 July 2019
Biotechnology
FDA approves Onureg for AML
2 September 2020
Biotechnology
Six novel meds backed for approval by EMA's CHMP
26 June 2021


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze