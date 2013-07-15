Conditional EU approval for Roche basal cell carcinoma drug

The European Commission has granted conditional approval to Swiss drug major Roche’s (ROG: SIX) Erivedge (vismodegib) for the treatment of adult patients with symptomatic metastatic basal cell carcinoma (BCC) or locally advanced BCC inappropriate for surgery or radiotherapy.

This approval makes Erivedge, a capsule taken once-a-day, the first licensed medicine for patients in the European Union with this disfiguring and potentially life-threatening form of skin cancer, the company noted.

Erivedge was discovered by Roche subsidiary Genentech under a collaboration with USA-based Curis (NasdaqGM: CRIS), which is due a milestone payment of $6 million on the conditional European clearance, as well as royalties upon commercialization of the drug.