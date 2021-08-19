COVID-19 booster shots to be offered in USA within weeks

While people in many parts of the world wait in the hope of receiving their first shot of a COVID-19 vaccine, Americans are to be offered their third dose in an attempt to boost immunity to the virus.
On Wednesday, public health and medical experts from the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) released a statement on the administration’s plan for COVID-19 booster shots for the American people.
"We also want to emphasize the ongoing urgency of vaccinating the unvaccinated in the USA and around the world"The statement underlines that authorized vaccines continue to be effective in reducing risk of severe disease, hospitalization, and death, even against the widely circulating Delta variant.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze