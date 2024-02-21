Coya Therapeutics expands COYA 302 into Alzheimer’s disease

Shares of US clinical-stage biotech Coya Therapeutics (Nasdaq: COYA) leapt almost 10% to $8.82 in morning trading, after releasing a letter to stockholders from its chief executive and chairman, Dr Howard Berman.
Dr Berman noted that Just over two months ago Coya announced a partnership with Dr Reddy’s Laboratories for COYA 302 in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), the lead indication for its all-important candidate.
This pivotal collaboration is worth up to $733 million ($677.25 million in non-dilutive sales and milestone payments, $40 million in development and regulatory milestones, and two tranche payments) plus low-to-mid teens product royalties to us. Coya has already received $7.5 million as an upfront payment tranche from that transaction and expect to receive an additional $8.4 million tranche in 2024 following the investigational new drug (IND) filing and first patient dosed in the Phase II ALS trial.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze