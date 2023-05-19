Sunday 24 November 2024

Coya Therapeutics

A clinical-stage biotech company developing proprietary treatments focused on the biology and potential therapeutic advantages of regulatory T cells (tregs) to target systemic inflammation and neuroinflammation.

Coya’s investigational product candidate pipeline leverages multiple therapeutic modalities aimed at restoring the anti-inflammatory and immunomodulatory functions of Tregs.

The company's platforms include Treg-enhancing biologics, Treg-derived exosomes, and autologous Treg cell therapy. Coya’s 300 Series product candidates, COYA 301 and COYA 302, are biologic therapies intended to enhance Treg function and expand Treg numbers. COYA 301 is a cytokine biologic for subcutaneous administration intended to enhance Treg function and expand Treg numbers in vivo, and COYA 302 is a biologic combination for subcutaneous and/or intravenous administration intended to enhance Treg function while depleting T effector function and activated macrophages.

Latest Coya Therapeutics News

Coya Therapeutics promotes Arun Swaminathan to CEO post
22 August 2024
Coya Therapeutics presents ALS biomarker data
13 March 2024
Coya Therapeutics expands COYA 302 into Alzheimer’s disease
21 February 2024
Coya Therapeutics and Dr Reddy's link up on ALS research
6 December 2023
