Creating Hope Reauthorization Act offers hope to kids with rare diseases

The USA’s Creating Hope Reauthorization Act of 2024 was introduced in the House of Representatives last week, prompting US trade group Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO) chief executive and president, Rachel King, to make the following statement following the bill's introduction:
"BIO strongly supports the House introduction of the Creating Hope Reauthorization Act of 2024. This bipartisan bill would reauthorize the Pediatric Rare Disease Priority Voucher Program for an additional four years.
"The PPRV program provides critical incentives to promote R&D for drugs to treat rare diseases impacting children across the country. Ensuring this program remains intact provides stability and confidence for researchers and investors.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze