Creating Hope Reauthorization Act offers hope to kids with rare diseases

The USA’s Creating Hope Reauthorization Act of 2024 was introduced in the House of Representatives last week, prompting US trade group Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO) chief executive and president, Rachel King, to make the following statement following the bill's introduction:

"BIO strongly supports the House introduction of the Creating Hope Reauthorization Act of 2024. This bipartisan bill would reauthorize the Pediatric Rare Disease Priority Voucher Program for an additional four years.

"The PPRV program provides critical incentives to promote R&D for drugs to treat rare diseases impacting children across the country. Ensuring this program remains intact provides stability and confidence for researchers and investors.