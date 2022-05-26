CureVac links with myNEO on novel antigen targets for mRNA-based cancer vaccines

Germany’s CureVac (Nasdaq: CVAC) and myNEO, a Belgium-based immunotherapy company, have entered into a research and option agreement.

Under the agreement, both companies aim to identify specific antigens found on the surface of tumors for the development of novel mRNA immunotherapies. To achieve this goal, myNEO will leverage its biological datasets and its integrated machine learning and bioinformatics platform to identify and validate specific antigen targets predicted to elicit a strong immune response.

Financial terms of the collaboration were not revealed but CureVac’s shared closed down 5.1% at $17.51 yesterday.