Saturday 23 November 2024

CymaBay floored by seladelpar's NASH failure

Biotechnology
26 November 2019
2019_biotech_research_lab_big

Shares in CymaBay Therapeutics (Nasdaq: CBAY) closed 76% down on Monday after the company announced it was terminating its Phase IIb study of seladelpar in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and its recently initiated Phase II study of seladelpar in primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC).

The Californian firm, which is is also putting on hold all studies of its lead drug in primary biliary cholangitis (PBC), says that it is taking this action based on initial histological findings observed in the Phase IIb study of seladelpar in NASH.

"These findings were unexpected based on our pre-clinical and clinical experience with seladelpar to date"Planned, blinded histological assessments of the first tranche of liver biopsies in the trial revealed atypical histological findings, including histology characterized as an interface hepatitis presentation, with or without biliary injury. CymaBay is investigating to better understand these findings.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Disappointment for CymaBay echoes wider struggle in NASH
13 June 2019
Pharmaceutical
Gilead expands liver portfolio with $4.3 billion buy of CymaBay
12 February 2024
Pharmaceutical
BRIEF—EMA accepts MAA for seladelpar for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis
4 March 2024
Biotechnology
Encouraging Phase II data support share price rise for CymaBay
12 April 2018


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze