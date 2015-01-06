Cytos out-licenses VLP platform for hep B infections to OnCore Biopharma

Switzerland-based Cytos Biotechnology (SIX: CYTN) has executed an exclusive license agreement granting privately-held US biotech firm OnCore Biopharma access to its clinically validated virus like particle (VLP) platform for the use in the treatment and prevention of hepatitis B viral infections.

Cytos also granted an option for the treatment of additional viral diseases other than influenza. The agreement will become effective with the achievement of certain closing conditions, including a successful debt restructuring of Cytos.

Financial terms of the deal