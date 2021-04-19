Deal for further 100 million doses of Pfizer and BioNTech jab to go to EU

Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech (Nasdaq: BNTX) are to supply an additional 100 million doses of Comirnaty, the companies’ COVID-19 vaccine, to the 27 European Union (EU) member states in 2021.

The announcement is a result of the European Commission’s (EC) decision to exercise its option to buy an additional 100 million doses under its expanded Advanced Purchase Agreement signed in February. This brings the total number of doses to be delivered to the EU to 600 million.

"The largest cumulative supply agreement for Comirnaty that we have agreed to date globally"Although there have been serious but treatable allergic reactions in a very small number of people given the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, more serious concerns over blood clots have impacted the rollout of the jabs from AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ).