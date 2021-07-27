Deal to commercialize maralixibat for rare liver diseases in South Korea

California, USA-based Mirum Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: MIRM) has entered into an exclusive licensing agreement, under which South Korea’s GC Pharma (KRX: 006280) has agreed to develop and commercialize maralixibat in South Korea.

Mirum’s shares closed down 2.8% at $15.24 on the news yesterday, while GC Pharma fell 3.4% to 301,500 Korean won today.

Maralixibat is an investigational, orally administered medication being evaluated in Alagille syndrome (ALGS), progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC), and biliary atresia (BA).