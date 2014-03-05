Eisai and Biogen Idec collaborate on Alzheimer’s disease treatments

US biotech firm Biogen Idec (Nasdaq: BIIB) and Japanese drugmaker Eisai (TYO: 4523) have entered into a collaboration to develop and commercialize two of Eisai’s clinical candidates for Alzheimer’s disease (AD), E2609 and BAN2401.

The agreement also provides Eisai with an option to jointly develop and commercialize two of Biogen Idec’s candidates for AD, the anti-amyloid beta (Aβ) antibody BIIB037 and an anti-tau monoclonal antibody.

Eisai to get undisclosed upfront and milestone payments