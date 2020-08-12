Sunday 24 November 2024

Eisai rises on top-line results for Lenvima in patients with differentiated thyroid cancer

12 August 2020
Shares of Japanese drugmaker Eisai (TYO: 4523) closed up 13.7% at 9.811 yen yesterday, after it announced top-line results from Study 211, a Phase II trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of Lenvima (lenvatinib), an orally available multiple receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor discovered by Eisai, comparing two starting doses (18mg versus 24mg daily) in patients with radioactive iodine-refractory differentiated thyroid cancer (RAI-refractory DTC).

Results indicate that the lower starting dose (18mg) of Lenvima did not meet the non-inferiority requirement compared to the approved starting dose (24mg) in patients with RAI-refractory DTC as measured by objective response rate (ORR) at week 24. The data from this study support the selection of 24mg as an appropriate starting dose for patients with RAI-refractory DTC.

Study objectives

