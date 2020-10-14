EMA confirms mRNA-1273 COVID-19 vaccine is eligible for rolling review

The European Medicines Agency has confirmed that mRNA-1273, a vaccine candidate against COVID-19, is eligible for submission of an application for a European Union Marketing Authorization under the Agency’s centralized procedure, said the vaccine’s developer, Modera (Nasdaq: MRNA), whose shares edged up 2.1% to $79.95 pre-market this morning.
Confirmation of eligibility was given in response to the submission of a letter of intent enabling Moderna to evaluate the opportunity for submitting an MAA for mRNA-1273 with the EMA.
This submission follows positive results from a pre-clinical viral challenge study and the positive interim analysis of the Phase I study of mRNA-1273 in healthy adults (ages 18-55 years) and older adults (ages 56-70 and 71+) published in the New England Journal of Medicine.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze