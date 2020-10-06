EMA starts rolling review of Pfizer and BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine

Less than a week after the European Medicines Agency (EMA) started the first ‘rolling review’ of a COVID-19 vaccine, the regulator has begun another.

Last week, the EMA’s human medicines committee (CHMP) announced that it was starting to look at the data so far relating to AZD1222, which is being developed by AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) in collaboration with the University of Oxford.

Now, the Agency is beginning to consider the case of BNT162b2, which is being developed by German biotech company BioNTech (Nasdaq: BNTX) in collaboration with US pharma giant Pfizer (NYSE: PFE).