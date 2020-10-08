Sunday 24 November 2024

Rentschler Biopharma brought in to help manufacture Pfizer and BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

Biotechnology
8 October 2020
rentschler_biopharma

German contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), Rentschler Biopharma, is to provide cGMP manufacturing services for the mRNA-based vaccine candidate being developed by BioNTech (Nasdaq: BNTX) and Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) against SARS-CoV-2.

BNT162b2 is currently in a global Phase III clinical trial and is one of the leading candidates in the race to become the first COVID-19 vaccine to gain approval in the western world.

Under the agreement, Rentschler will be responsible for downstream processing to provide highly purified drug substance. Process and product-related impurities will be effectively removed from the intermediate pool, which has been previously derived from mRNA synthesis. This is an important step in ensuring the safety and tolerability of a vaccine for use in humans, while at the same time maximizing the amount of mRNA harvested from the initial production process.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
CMO Rentschler expands single-use manufacturing capacities
6 June 2014
Biotechnology
BioNTech buys GMP site to expand COVID-19 vaccine capacity
17 September 2020
Pharmaceutical
Pfizer sales slow due to pandemic
27 October 2020
Biotechnology
CureVac and Rentschler ramp up CVnCoV production
1 February 2021


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze