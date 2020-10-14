Saturday 23 November 2024

Planned COVID-19 vaccine trials show level of research ahead

Pharmaceutical
14 October 2020
vaccinebig

It seems hard to believe that it has only been around eight months since many companies started working on COVID-19 vaccines, with some having already entered late-stage research and the clamor for an approval growing ever louder.

In fact, approved vaccines are already being used by parts of the population in Russia and China, though the western world is still searching for that crucial Phase III evidence that a safe and effective option is ready to be rolled out.

This may come from a vaccine already in Phase III trials, such as the Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech (Nasdaq: BNTX) candidate or the prospect from The University of Oxford and AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN), but this is not guaranteed as those studies may not deliver the desired data.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
J&J pauses COVID-19 vaccine candidate clinical trials
13 October 2020
Biotechnology
Rentschler Biopharma brought in to help manufacture Pfizer and BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine
8 October 2020
Pharmaceutical
FDA issues guidance on EUA for COVID-19 vaccines, despite Trump wrath
7 October 2020
Biotechnology
Lilly latest to pause Phase III COVID-19 trial
14 October 2020


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Pharmaceutical

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze