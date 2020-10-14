Lilly latest to pause Phase III COVID-19 trial

Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) has become the latest drugmaker to announce a pause to its Phase III COVID-19 trial, albeit that this one is for a therapeutic rather than a vaccine.
The independent data safety monitoring board (DSMB) recommended pausing enrolment to the ACTIV-3 trial, an independent, National Institutes of Health (NIH)-sponsored study in hospitalized patients testing bamlanivimab (LY-CoV555) in combination with remdesivir.
This pause impacts the ACTIV-3 study of the Lilly neutralizing antibody, with all other studies continuing. The company’s other ongoing trials focus on earlier stages of COVID-19 disease or prophylaxis.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze