Saturday 23 November 2024

Lilly latest to pause Phase III COVID-19 trial

Biotechnology
14 October 2020
lilly-location-big-1

Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) has become the latest drugmaker to announce a pause to its Phase III COVID-19 trial, albeit that this one is for a therapeutic rather than a vaccine.

The independent data safety monitoring board (DSMB) recommended pausing enrolment to the ACTIV-3 trial, an independent, National Institutes of Health (NIH)-sponsored study in hospitalized patients testing bamlanivimab (LY-CoV555) in combination with remdesivir.

This pause impacts the ACTIV-3 study of the Lilly neutralizing antibody, with all other studies continuing. The company’s other ongoing trials focus on earlier stages of COVID-19 disease or prophylaxis.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Planned COVID-19 vaccine trials show level of research ahead
14 October 2020
Biotechnology
ICER's COVID-19 cost-effectiveness model to be used internationally
12 October 2020
Biotechnology
BRIEF—Lilly clarification on NIH's ACTIV-3 trial with bamlanivimab
28 October 2020
Biotechnology
Lilly's antibody cocktail nabs FDA emergency use authorization for COVID-19
10 February 2021


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze