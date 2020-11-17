Sunday 24 November 2024

Lilly's COVID-19 MAb potential cost-effectiveness underscores payer support, says analyst

Biotechnology
17 November 2020
lilly-location-big-1

US pharma major Eli Lilly’s (NYSE: LLY) monoclonal antibody (MAb) bamlanivimab is unlikely to face payer pushback, despite its broad label, after recent Food and Drug Administration emergency use authorization (EUA), experts told Manasi Vaidya, pharma writer for the investigative news team at data and analytics company GlobalData.

Despite increased scrutiny on drug prices in the COVID-19 era, given the potential therapeutic and societal impact in stemming hospitalizations, bamlanivimab and other MAbs under FDA review could be considered cost effective.

Lilly’s bamlanivimab received an emergency use authorization (EUA) to treat mild-to-moderate COVID-19 patients who are at high risk for progressing to severe COVID-19 and/or hospitalization. Lilly will be supplying 300,000 vials of 700mg bamlanivimab at a cost of $1,250 per vial.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
EMA advisory panel backs use of Lilly's antibody cocktail for COVID-19
8 March 2021
Biotechnology
Lilly latest to pause Phase III COVID-19 trial
14 October 2020
Biotechnology
HHS allocates Lilly's newly-approved mild to moderate COVID-19 therapy
11 November 2020
Biotechnology
Lilly's antibody cocktail nabs FDA emergency use authorization for COVID-19
10 February 2021


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze