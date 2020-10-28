Sunday 24 November 2024

Lilly signs supply deal with US government over bamlanivimab

Biotechnology
28 October 2020
Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) has announced an initial agreement with the US government to supply 300,000 vials of bamlanivimab 700mg for $375 million.

The government will accept the vials of the neutralizing antibody if it is granted an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Lilly submitted a request for an EUA for bamlanivimab for the treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19 in high-risk patients to the FDA in early October. The initial agreement is for delivery over the two months following an EUA and also provides the option for the government to purchase up to an additional 650,000 vials through June 30, 2021, subject to medical need and other factors.

