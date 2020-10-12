Sunday 24 November 2024

Lilly and Regeneron's EUA for their COVID-19 MAb therapies short of clinically relevant data, say analysts

Biotechnology
12 October 2020
coronavirus_credit_deposit_photos-_largre

As US President Donald Trump puts his weight behind Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ (Nasdaq: REGN) bid for US Food and Drug Administration Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for their respective COVID-19 monoclonal antibody (MAb) therapies, pharma writers for the investigative team at GlobalData assess the situation.

“Experts we interviewed emphasized the need for more clinically relevant data for a higher guarantee of a successful EUA,” Manasi Vaidya explained. “Lilly is aiming for its LY-CoV555 monotherapy to win an EUA, while Regeneron’s bid involves its antibody cocktail, REGN-COV2 consisting of REGN10933 and REGN10987, she added.

Fellow writer Reynald Castañeda said: “Despite both MAb therapies showing they can reduce SARS-CoV-2 viral load in non-hospitalized COVID-19 patients, larger prospective datasets on endpoints such as reduced hospitalization and emergency room visits are needed for stronger EUA potential. Available data only offers a slight efficacy signal on these clinically important measures.”

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Emergency Use Authorization requested for REGN-COV2 by Regeneron
8 October 2020
Biotechnology
Amgen to aid Lilly's COVID-19 antibody manufacturing
17 September 2020
Pharmaceutical
Lilly down 5%, as 3rd-qtr misses expectations
27 October 2020
Biotechnology
FDA nod for drug combo to treat hospitalized COVID-19 patients
20 November 2020


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze