RedHill Biopharma partners on COVID-19 candidate opaganib production

Israeli firm RedHill Biopharma (Nasdaq: RDHL) saw its shares move up 3.9% to $10.35 by midday yesterday, after it announced collaborations with two specialist pharmaceutical manufacturers in Europe and Canada to ramp-up manufacturing of opaganib, currently in swiftly progressing global Phase II/III and US Phase II studies for severe COVID-19 pneumonia, to support potential emergency use applications and subsequent demand.
“In light of the rapid progress of our Phase II/III COVID-19 development program with opaganib, we are expanding manufacturing capabilities and capacity for opaganib with trusted and high-quality partners, to meet likely demand ahead of potential global emergency use applications,” said Reza Fathi, senior vice president R&R at RedHill.
Opaganib is a first-in-class, orally-administered, sphingosine kinase-2 (SK2) selective inhibitor with demonstrated dual anti-inflammatory and antiviral activity that targets a host cell component, potentially minimizing the likelihood of viral resistance.
