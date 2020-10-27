Pfizer sales slow due to pandemic

US pharma giant Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) has reported slower sales than analysts had expected for the third quarter of 2020, $12.13 billion, a little under the $12.32 billion Financial Times consensus forecast.

Down from $12.68 billion a year ago, the firm reported earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter of $0.39, following Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP).

Pfizer was impacted by greater competition for its pain med Lyrica (pregabalin), for which key patents have now expired.