EMA's CHMP recommends marketing authorization for cancer drugs and MS therapy

The European Medicines Agency’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) has recommended marketing authorization on the use of drugs from UK pharma giant GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK) and US biotechnology firm Dendreon (Nasdaq: DNDN) and has given a positive opinion on drugs from German pharma major Bayer (BAYN: DE) and Genzyme, a subsidiary of French drug major Sanofi (Euronext: SAN).

GSK’s Tafinlar for the treatment of metastatic melanoma

The CHMP has recommended marketing authorization for Tafinlar (dabrafenib) for the treatment of adult patients with advanced (unresectable or metastatic) melanoma expressing a BRAF V600 gene mutation.