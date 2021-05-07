EMA starts rolling review of sotrovimab for early treatment of COVID-19

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has started a rolling review of data on sotrovimab (previously VIR-7831), an investigational dual-action SARS-CoV-2 monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of adults and adolescents (aged 12 years and over and weighing at least 40 kg) with coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) who do not require oxygen supplementation and who are at risk of progressing to severe COVID-19.
Sotrovimab is under development at UK pharma major GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK) and USA-based partner Vir Biotechnology (Nasdaq: VIR).
The rolling review will continue until enough evidence is available to support a formal marketing authorization application. The EMA will assess the medicine’s compliance with the usual standards for efficacy, safety and quality. While the overall review timeline cannot be forecast yet, the process should be quicker than a regular evaluation due to the time gained during the rolling review.
