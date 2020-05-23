EMA validates two filings from B-MS

A week after the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) refused to review idecabtagene vicleucel (ide-cel; bb2121), the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has accepted a filing for the CAR-T therapy.
US pharma major Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) also announced that the EMA has validated its Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) for CC-486, another oncology treatment.
The MAA for ide-cel, which was co-developed with US biotech bluebird bio (Nasdaq: BLUE), is for the treatment of adult patients with multiple myeloma who have received at least three prior therapies, including an immunomodulatory agent, a proteasome inhibitor and an anti-CD38 antibody.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze