Enhertu closer to US approval as earlier option for HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Enhertu (trastuzumab deruxtecan), Breakthrough Therapy designation (BTD) for unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer patients who have received one or more prior anti-HER2-based regimens.
Enhertu is a HER2-directed antibody drug conjugate (ADC) jointly developed by Anglo-Swedish pharma major AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) and Japanese drugmaker Daiichi Sankyo Company (TYO: 4568).
"The FDA continues to recognize the significant potential of this medicine across multiple HER2-targetable tumors"The FDA granted BTD based on data from the DESTINY-Breast03 Phase III trial presented during the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2021. This is the second BTD for Enhertu in breast cancer and now brings the total number of BTDs to four for this medicine.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze