Enteris grants Cara license to Peptelligence technology to advance Oral Korsuva

Privately-held biotech Enteris BioPharma has granted to Cara Therapeutics (Nasdaq: CARA) a non-exclusive, royalty-bearing license to Peptelligence technology to develop, manufacture and commercialize oral Korsuva (CR845/difelikefalin) worldwide, excluding Japan and South Korea.
Peptelligence is Enteris' proprietary platform for the oral delivery of peptides and BCS class II, III and IV small molecules, while Oral Korsuva is currently the subject of three separate Phase II clinical trials for pruritis in patients with hepatic impairment due to primary biliary cholangitis, stage III-V chronic kidney disease, and atopic dermatitis.
