Sunday 24 November 2024

ESMO 2020: Immunomedics presents new Trodelvy data in two indications

Biotechnology
21 September 2020
esmo_big

New overall survival (OS) Phase III data, showing that Trodelvy (sacituzumab govitecan-hziy) significantly reduced the risk of death for people with triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) by 52%, with a mean OS of 12.1 months compares to 6.7 months for standard single-agent chemotherapy, were presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Virtual Congress 2020 by Immunomedics (Nasdaq: IMMU).

Based on this data, Trodelvy is the first antibody-drug conjugate to improve OS in metastatic TNBC, said Immunomedics, which is the subject of a $21 billion takeover bid from Gilead Sciences (Nasdaq: GILD) announced a week ago, as the biotech major aims to expand its oncology portfolio with Trodelvy. The drug has been approved as a third-line treatment for adult patients with mTNBC under the US Food and Drug Administration’s Accelerated Approval Program

“The randomized Phase III study results confirm that sacituzumab govitecan should be considered as a new standard of care in patients with third-line mTNBC,” stated Dr Aditya Bardia, director of Precision Medicine at the Center for Breast Cancer, Mass General Cancer Center and Assistant Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School, who gave an oral presentation of the study at the ESMO Congress. “Ongoing studies are evaluating sacituzumab govitecan in earlier lines of therapy, including the neoadjuvant and adjuvant settings, in combination with other targeted agents, and in patients with hormone receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer, which will help accelerate our efforts to further improve outcomes for patients with breast cancer,” he noted.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Benefit of Trodelvy confirmed by Phase III study
7 July 2020
Pharmaceutical
Immunomedics stops ADC trial early due to efficacy
7 April 2020
Biotechnology
Janssen combination shows promise in lung cancer
21 September 2020
Biotechnology
FDA accelerated approval for Trodelvy in advanced urothelial cancer
14 April 2021


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze