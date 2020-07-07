Benefit of Trodelvy confirmed by Phase III study

Shares in Immunomedics (Nasdaq: IMMU) were lifted 8% on Monday, after the antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) specialist posted positive data from the Phase III ASCENT study of Trodelvy (sacituzumab govitecan-hziy).
The study met its primary endpoint of progression-free survival (PFS), as well as key secondary endpoints in brain metastasis negative patients with mTNBC who have previously received at least two prior therapies for metastatic disease.
Trodelvy, the first ever Trop-2 targeting ADC, already has an accelerated approval in mTNBC, in the third-line setting. The ASCENT data will be used to confirm that decision, with the goal of securing full approval.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze