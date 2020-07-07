Benefit of Trodelvy confirmed by Phase III study

Shares in Immunomedics (Nasdaq: IMMU) were lifted 8% on Monday, after the antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) specialist posted positive data from the Phase III ASCENT study of Trodelvy (sacituzumab govitecan-hziy).

The study met its primary endpoint of progression-free survival (PFS), as well as key secondary endpoints in brain metastasis negative patients with mTNBC who have previously received at least two prior therapies for metastatic disease.

Trodelvy, the first ever Trop-2 targeting ADC, already has an accelerated approval in mTNBC, in the third-line setting. The ASCENT data will be used to confirm that decision, with the goal of securing full approval.