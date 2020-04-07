Immunomedics stops ADC trial early due to efficacy

Antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) specialist Immunomedics (Nasdaq: IMMU) has halted the Phase III confirmatory ASCENT study of sacituzumab govitecan due to compelling evidence of efficacy.

The decision was based on the unanimous recommendation of an independent Data Safety Monitoring Committee.

The primary endpoint for the study is progression-free survival, and secondary endpoints include overall survival (OS) and objective response rate, among others.