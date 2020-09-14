Saturday 23 November 2024

Gilead Sciences makes fourth, and biggest, acquisition this year

Biotechnology
14 September 2020
gilead-big

US biotech major Gilead Sciences (Nasdaq: GILD) on Sunday announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) specialist Immunomedics (Nasdaq: IMMU) for $88.00 per share in cash, more than double the $42.25 closing price on Friday, and with the news sending the latter’s shares of 107% to $87.49 in pre-market trading today.

The transaction, which values Immunomedics at around $21 billion, was unanimously approved by both the Gilead and Immunomedics boards of directors and is anticipated to close during the fourth quarter of 2020.

This is the fourth company acquisition this year for Gilead, which bought a 49.9% stake in cancer drug developer Pionyr Immunotherapeutics in June for $275 million, paid $4.9 billion in April for Forty Seven, a maker of an experimental treatment that targets blood cancer, and in July bidding $300 million for a 49.9% stake in cancer immunotherapies developer Tizona Therapeutics, with an option to buy the remainder of the company for up to $1.25 billion.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Gilead delves deeper into I-O with Pionyr buy
23 June 2020
Biotechnology
Benefit of Trodelvy confirmed by Phase III study
7 July 2020
Biotechnology
Forty Seven succumbs to $4.9 billion takeover offer
2 March 2020
Biotechnology
BRIEF—'Breakthrough' status for Gilead's magrolimab
15 September 2020


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze