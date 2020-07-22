Sunday 24 November 2024

Gilead takes another acquisition option punt, this one for Tizona

Biotechnology
22 July 2020
gilead-big

Gilead Sciences’ (Nasdaq: GILD) shares dipped 1.7% to $76.76 on Tuesday, after it announced that it will invest $300 million to acquire a 49.9% equity interest in Tizona Therapeutics, a privately held company developing first-in-class cancer immunotherapies, with the intention of buying the whole company later.

Just last month, Gilead revealed that it will pay $275 million to acquire a 49.9% equity interest in privately-held Pionyr Immunotherapeutics and an exclusive option to purchase the remainder of the immuno-oncology (I-O) company. In March this year, Gilead also announced its $4.9 billion bid for Forty Seven, another I-O company.

Gilead will also receive an exclusive option to acquire the remainder of Tizona for up to an additional $1.25 billion, including an option exercise fee and potential future milestone payments.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Shares slump as Gilead misses estimates
31 July 2020
Biotechnology
Gilead Sciences makes fourth, and biggest, acquisition this year
14 September 2020
Pharmaceutical
Look back at pharma news in the week to September 18, 2020
20 September 2020
Biotechnology
Gilead buying German biotech
10 December 2020


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze