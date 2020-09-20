Look back at pharma news in the week to September 18, 2020

By Barbara Obstoj-Cardwell. Editor
Last week saw a major M&A activity, with Gilead Sciences announcing a $21 billion deal to acquire Immunomedics and its breast cancer drug Trodelvy. On the research front, Swiss pharma giant Roche reported new real-world data on its Ocrevus, showing significant benefit in slowing multiple sclerosis disease progression. Among licensing news, Seattle Genetics signed a collaboration with Merck & Co, which could be worth $4.2 billion, and involves the cancer drugs ladiratuzumab vedotin and Tukysa. Also, US mRNA specialist Moderna entered into two collaborations, one with Italy’s Chiesi on pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), and the other with Vertex, expanding their existing cystic fibrosis collaboration.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze