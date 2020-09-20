Look back at pharma news in the week to September 18, 2020

By Barbara Obstoj-Cardwell. Editor

Last week saw a major M&A activity, with Gilead Sciences announcing a $21 billion deal to acquire Immunomedics and its breast cancer drug Trodelvy. On the research front, Swiss pharma giant Roche reported new real-world data on its Ocrevus, showing significant benefit in slowing multiple sclerosis disease progression. Among licensing news, Seattle Genetics signed a collaboration with Merck & Co, which could be worth $4.2 billion, and involves the cancer drugs ladiratuzumab vedotin and Tukysa. Also, US mRNA specialist Moderna entered into two collaborations, one with Italy’s Chiesi on pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), and the other with Vertex, expanding their existing cystic fibrosis collaboration.

Trodelvy deal requires more than TNBC to create value