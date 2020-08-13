Seattle Genetics gets another Tukysa approval under Project Orbis

US biotech Seattle Genetics (Nasdaq: SGEN) says that Australian regulatory authorities have approved marketing of Tukysa (tucatinib) in combination with trastuzumab and capecitabine.
Tukysa is cleared for the treatment of patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer, including patients with brain metastases, who have received one or more prior anti-HER2-based regimens in the metastatic setting.
Australia joins the USA, Switzerland, Canada and Singapore that approved Tukysa under Project Orbis, an initiative of the US Food and Drug Administration Oncology Center of Excellence that provides a framework for concurrent submission and review of oncology drugs among participating international regulatory agencies.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze