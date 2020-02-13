Priority Review speeds Seattle Genetics' progress in breast cancer

The US regulator has agreed to review a filing for the investigational medicine tucatinib, in combination with trastuzumab and chemotherapy, under Priority Review.
The submission, from Seattle Genetics (Nasdaq:SGEN), is for the treatment of people with locally advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer, in a later-line setting.
Tucatinib, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that is highly selective for HER2, was brought on board through the firm’s $614 million acquisition of Cascadian Therapeutics in 2018, a deal which now looks to have been worth every penny.
