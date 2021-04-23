Europe threatens legal action over AstraZeneca vaccine supplies

The latest chapter in an ongoing saga over European supplies of AstraZeneca’s (LSE: AZN) coronavirus vaccine looks likely to involve legal action.

The European Commission is reportedly asking the 27 EU member states to back litigation against the British firm, which it says is in breach of contractual obligations to supply the product, Vaxzevria.

AstraZeneca has said it inked a so-called “best efforts” contract with Europe, and that supply chain disruptions prevented it from supplying the estimated amount.