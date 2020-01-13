EUSA Pharma and BeiGene ink deal for two orphan drugs

UK-based drugmaker EUSA Pharma and China’s BeiGene (HKEX: 06160) have entered into an exclusive development and commercialization agreement for the orphan biologic products Sylvant (siltuximab) and Qarziba (dinutuximab beta).

Sylvant is currently approved in more than 40 countries for the treatment of idiopathic multicentric Castleman’s disease (iMCD), a rare, life-threatening and debilitating condition.

Qarziba is the only targeted immunotherapy approved by the European Medicines Agency for the treatment of high-risk neuroblastoma.