FDA and EMA accept supplementary filings for ofatumumab in RMS

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and European Medicines Agency (EMA) have accepted the supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) and Marketing Authorization Application (MAA), respectively, for ofatumumab (OMB157) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS) in adults, submitted by Swiss pharma giant Novartis (NOVN: VX).
The company expects regulatory approval for ofatumumab in the USA in June 2020 and in Europe by the second quarter of 2021. Novartis’ shares were down 2.9% at 91.66 by early afternoon trading today, in an overall Swiss market that was down 3.2% and amid a major global sell-off as the number of coronavirus cases increases outside of China.
Ofatumumab already has an approval for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and is marketed under the trade name Arzerra, but Novartis sees it as a potential blockbuster in multiple sclerosis. Novartis obtained rights for ofatumumab from Danish biotech company Genmab (Nasdaq: GEN) in all indications, including MS, in December 2015. In January 2018, Novartis and Genmab stopped marketing Arzerra outside the USA, citing a lack of market traction due to competition in its currently-approved indication.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze