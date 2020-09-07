Sunday 24 November 2024

FDA approval for lung cancer drug Gavreto

Biotechnology
7 September 2020
blueprint_medicines_large

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic rearranged during transfection (RET) fusion-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) as detected by an FDA approved test, US precision cancer therapy specialist Blueprint Medicines (Nasdaq: BPMC) announced on Friday, when the firm’s shares moved up 2.9% to $75.00 in after-hours trading.

The approval is based on data from the Phase I/II ARROW clinical trial, which showed efficacy for Gavreto in patients with RET fusion-positive NSCLC with or without prior therapy, and regardless of RET fusion partner or central nervous system involvement.

Partnered with Genentech

