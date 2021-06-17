FDA approves Ayvakit for advanced systemic mastocytosis

The US Food and Drug Administration approved Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Blueprint Medicines’ (Nasdaq: BPMC) Ayvakit (avapritinib) for adult patients with advanced systemic mastocytosis (AdvSM), including patients with aggressive systemic mastocytosis (ASM), systemic mastocytosis with an associated hematological neoplasm (SM-AHN), and mast cell leukemia (MCL).
Efficacy was evaluated in EXPLORER (NCT02561988) and PATHFINDER (NCT03580655), two multi-center, single-arm, open-label clinical trials enrolling patients with AdvSM. The main efficacy outcome measure was overall response rate (ORR) per modified IWG-MRT-ECNM criteria, as adjudicated by a central committee. Additional efficacy measures were duration of response (DOR), time to response, and changes in individual measures of mast cell burden. 53 patients received daily doses of avapritinib, up to 200mg.
