Sunday 24 November 2024

FDA 'Breakthrough' status for Taiho's futibatinib

Biotechnology
2 April 2021
taiho-big

Japan’s Taiho Oncology and Taiho Pharmaceutical - both owned by Otsuka Pharmaceutical (TYO: 4578) – have announced that the US Food and Drug Administration has granted Breakthrough Therapy designation (BTD) for futibatinib (TAS-120), a covalently-binding FGFR inhibitor.

Futibatinib is intended for the treatment of patients with previously treated locally advanced or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma harboring FGFR2 gene rearrangements, including gene fusions. Futibatinib is an investigational therapy and has not been approved by any regulatory authority for use in patients.

In April 2020, US biotech Incyte (Nasdaq: INCY) won US approval for Pemazyre (pemigatinib), as a second-line option for certain people with locally-advanced or metastatic bile duct cancer, also known as cholangiocarcinoma, making it the first and only Food and Drug Administration-approved treatment for this indication. Incyte added European approval for its drug earlier this month.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Taiho Pharma and Cullinan Oncology link up on cancer drug development
5 February 2019
Pharmaceutical
Servier/Taiho drug succeeds in gastric cancer Phase III trial
9 May 2018
Pharmaceutical
Taiho Pharma launches HSP90 inhibitor Jeselhy
31 August 2022
Biotechnology
US FDA accepts futibatinib for Priority Review
30 March 2022


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze