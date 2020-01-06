Sunday 24 November 2024

Taiho, Astex and Merck enter strategic oncology collaboration

6 January 2020
Japan-based Taiho Pharmaceutical today announced an exclusive worldwide research collaboration and license agreement with Astex Pharmaceuticals (UK), both owned by Otsuka Pharmaceutical (TYO: 4578), and a subsidiary of Merck & Co (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside the USA and Canada, focused on the development of small-molecule inhibitors against several drug targets, including the KRAS oncogene, which are currently being investigated for the treatment of cancer.

Shares of Otsuka closed Monday trading down 1.7% at 4,800 yen in a downturned wider market, which has been closed for the New Year holidays until today, due to the growing Middle East tensions.

“Taiho has used its unique and proprietary drug discovery platform to generate a number of small-molecule inhibitors,” said Teruhiro Utsugi, managing director at Taiho, adding: “This alliance builds on our KRAS research up to now, and together with MSD it allows us to combine expertise to significantly accelerate the global research, development and commercialization of a number of our mutant KRAS programs by accessing external talent and resources.”

Under the terms of the agreement, Taiho, Astex and MSD will combine pre-clinical candidates and their data with knowledge and expertise from their respective research programs.

