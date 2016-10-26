Sunday 24 November 2024

Fimbrion and GSK to develop novel antibacterial therapy for UTIs

Biotechnology
26 October 2016
US biotech start-up Fimbrion Therapeutics has entered into collaboration with UK pharma major GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK) to develop a small-molecule drug for the treatment and prevention of urinary tract infections (UTIs).

The agreement, for which financial terms were not disclosed, creates a joint project between Fimbrion and the Discovery Partnerships with Academia (DPAc) team at GSK. The project is focused on the preclinical development of a class of mannose-containing small molecule compounds called mannosides. Mannosides may be able to treat and prevent urinary tract infections (UTIs) without inducing antibiotic resistance. Fimbrion founders Dr Scott Hultgren, a microbiologist and expert in UTIs, and Dr. James Janetka, a medicinal chemist, combined efforts in 2009 to rationally design new classes of orally-bioavailable mannosides

Options for treating bacterial infections, especially those caused by Gram-negative bacteria, are becoming increasingly limited due to the exponential increase in antibiotic resistance. Urinary tract infections are the third leading indication for antibiotic therapy and where multidrug-resistant bacteria are becoming increasingly common.

