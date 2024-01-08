Finnish firms sign ADC deal amid growing investor interest

Two Finnish companies, Orion Corporation and Glykos Finland Oy, have entered into a research collaboration and licensing agreement related to the development of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) to treat solid tumors.

Under the terms of the deal, Orion gains access to Glykos’ proprietary ADC tech, with the potential for an initial program to be expanded to include two more in future.

Orion will select targets and retain responsibility for R&D plus commercialization of up to three next-generation ADCs. Financial terms were not disclosed.