First ever regulatory approval of Novartis' Cosentyx, in Japan

The Japanese Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare (MHLW) has approved Swiss pharma giant Novartis’ (NOVN: VX) Cosentyx (secukinumab, formerly known as AIN457), for the treatment of both psoriasis vulgaris and psoriatic arthritis (PsA) in adults who are not adequately responding to systemic therapies (except for biologics).

This marks the first country approval for Cosentyx in the world and makes it the first interleukin-17A (IL-17A) inhibitor to receive regulatory approval in either of these indications in Japan, said Novartis.

Sales forecasts